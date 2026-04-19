Meghan Markle and Harry appear 'on edge' during crowded museum arrival

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to Australia this week for their first joint visit since 2018, kicking off a tightly packed four-day programme.

The tour began in Melbourne, with the couple visiting the Royal Children’s Hospital before heading to the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum in Southbank.

As they moved through crowds on arrival, Meghan was seen holding Harry’s arm that quickly became a talking point among observers following the high-profile visit.

The Sussexes’ return has naturally sparked close scrutiny, with some body language commentary suggesting moments of visible tension in the early stages of the trip.

At the start of the tour, Meghan appeared particularly close to Harry in public settings, while Harry was seen acknowledging crowds with repeated waves as they moved between engagements.

Body language expert and psychic Inbaal Honigman told HELLO! that the couple showed subtle signs of “tension” and “nervousness” during their early engagements.

She suggested Meghan appeared particularly “on edge” despite maintaining a smile, saying the expression looked more strained than relaxed and that she seemed focused on handling the pressure of the public setting.

Honigman added that her grip on Harry’s arm appeared notably firm as they moved through the crowd, describing it as a protective gesture.

Harry went on to carry out solo engagements, including a discussion on men’s mental health at Whitten Oval.

Meanwhile, The Suits star briefly stepped away from public engagements on the second day, reportedly taking part in a filmed appearance for MasterChef Australia, where she is set to appear as a guest judge.