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Princess Anne revisits Queen's tree before enjoying evening music

Princess Anne enjoys evening of nusic with Sir Tim Laurence at Easterbrook Hall

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 19, 2026

Princess Anne revisits Queen&apos;s tree before enjoying evening music
Princess Anne revisits Queen’s tree before enjoying evening music 

Princess Anne spent the evening of April 16 in Dumfries enjoying a vibrant concert at Easterbrook Hall with her continued support for Scotland’s traditional music scene.

Before taking her seat, the Princess Royal paused for a quieter moment, revisiting a tree planted by her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during a 2010 visit alongside Prince Philip. 

The brief stop had a sentimental layer to an evening otherwise filled with music and celebration.

Princess Anne revisits Queens tree before enjoying evening music

As patron of the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, Princess Anne attended the concert alongside Tim Laurence, enjoying a programme compered by John Caskie that shows traditional Scottish fiddle music at its finest. 

The night also featured a performance from the Dumfries Pipe Band. Scottish Fiddle Orchestra is known for bringing together talented amateur musicians from across the country.

It regularly performs to packed audiences and has built a strong following for its energetic and traditional repertoire. 

Their Dumfries performance was no exception, with organisers later sharing their appreciation for the evening and confirming plans to return next year.

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