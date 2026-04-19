Princess Anne revisits Queen’s tree before enjoying evening music

Princess Anne spent the evening of April 16 in Dumfries enjoying a vibrant concert at Easterbrook Hall with her continued support for Scotland’s traditional music scene.

Before taking her seat, the Princess Royal paused for a quieter moment, revisiting a tree planted by her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during a 2010 visit alongside Prince Philip.

The brief stop had a sentimental layer to an evening otherwise filled with music and celebration.

As patron of the Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, Princess Anne attended the concert alongside Tim Laurence, enjoying a programme compered by John Caskie that shows traditional Scottish fiddle music at its finest.

The night also featured a performance from the Dumfries Pipe Band. Scottish Fiddle Orchestra is known for bringing together talented amateur musicians from across the country.

It regularly performs to packed audiences and has built a strong following for its energetic and traditional repertoire.

Their Dumfries performance was no exception, with organisers later sharing their appreciation for the evening and confirming plans to return next year.