Buckingham Palace announces celebration as Harry, Meghan return home

King Charles' office released a delightful statement as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned home.

On April 19, Buckingham Palace announced that the British royal family is set to gather for special celebrations.

The King and his family members will be honouring the incredible life of Queen Elizabeth II on the auspicious occasion of her milestone birthday.

The statement reads "This coming week, we will remember the life of Queen Elizabeth II, 100 years on from her birth.

"Her Majesty lived through an extraordinary period in world history. As Monarch, she comforted the nation in difficult times and was often at the centre of celebrations and moments of national pride.

"We look back at some of the historic events which marked her reign, and made her a constant in many of our lives."

The latest video shared by the royal family showcased key moments featuring the Queen from her reign.

On April 21, King Charles is expected to deliver a heartfelt speech, paying tribute to his mother, the longest-reigning British monarch. Other engagements will also take place, gathering the members of the firm.

It is important to note here that the Palace announced the celebration soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Montecito after wrapping up their Australia tour.