Sarah Ferguson reaction to Andrew arrest: 'Grave situation'

Sarah Ferguson reaction on Andrew arrest: 'Grave situation'

Sarah Ferguson has been keeping an extremely low profile, but keeping an eye on every move happening back in the UK.

The year 2025 proved to be disastrous for the York household. After the release of shocking emails sent by the former Duke and Duchess of York to their paedophile 'friend,' the former couple paid the heavy price for their actions.

Andrew and Fergie were left with no royal perks. Their titles, the massive home Royal Lodge and relationship with their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, all met with setbacks.

The King's brother was even arrested by police on suspicion of misconduct in public office, which was extremely embarrassing for the royal family.

On the other hand, Sarah vanished from the scene. But she was recently spotted in Austria and clearly not in a good situation.

Her reaction to the ongoing investigation into the Epstein files and her former spouse's arrest has come to light.

According to the Mirror, "She's been laying false breadcrumbs to stop people following her trail, and very few people were allowed in on the secret."

"But she's seen Andrew arrested and read all the headlines about the Epstein investigations and knows it's a very grave situation," an insider shared.