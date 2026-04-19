King Charles strengthens his reign by taking over important role

King Charles is not going anywhere, and it has once again been proved by a new key role he stepped into.

Amid his health woes and family tensions, reports from time to time claimed that the monarch might hand over the Crown duties to his son, Prince William.

But this is not the case. With every new challenge, the King stood taller than before.

After Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's dark episode, which took away the light of the Palace, the royal family set out for a big celebration.

King Charles and his family members are set to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birth anniversary with meaningful engagements.

Ahead of it, the monarch will become the patron of a new charity, Queen Elizabeth Trust, which came into existence to honour the late Queen's legacy.

On Tuesday, the charity will be officially launched with the King having an important role to play.

According to Hello! Magazine, the organisation will provide aid to communities across the UK, possible projects could include "developing underused buildings, green spaces and neighbourhood hubs."

Notably, the government of the United Kingdom provided a one-off £40 million donation to let the charity stand on its feet.

Moreover, there are two projects paying tribute to the late monarch: the National Memorial landmark located at St James's Park and a Digital Memorial.

The chair of the Queen Elizabeth Trust, Sir Damon Buffini, expressed his excitement to take charge of such a big opportunity and vowed to make this project useful for all.

It is pertinent to note that King Charles has also reportedly penned a personal speech in remembrance of his mother, honouring her long-lasting legacy.