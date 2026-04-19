Beatrice, Eugenie secure royal spot as Fergie senses betrayal: Details

The mystery surrounding Sarah Ferguson was finally resolved after seven months of speculation as she broke cover at a chalet near the Mayrlife Medical Health Resort in Altaussee, Austria.

It was previously reported that Fergie has been struggling with her living situation and her whereabouts have been strictly concealed even from her own daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. However, other reports suggested that the sisters have been in contact with their mother.

It was suspected that King Charles and Prince William were clueless about Fergie, which was a worrying sign that there might be a bombshell in the works.

Although with her new location exposed to the public, she is absolutely left reeling. She is certain that it is not mere luck nor a coincidence that the press found out about the retreat where she had been staying.

“Very few people knew where she was. In her mind, that points to someone on the inside,” an insider revealed to Rob Shuter.

The source insisted that a trusted group of people knew about her stay and her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was also part of the “inner circle”.

This is “painful” for her as she trusted these people.

After Andrew and Fergie were exiled from the royal life, Beatrice and Eugenie still held favour of the King. Although, following the Christmas appearance at Sandringham, things have not been working in their favour.

They were uninvited from the Royal Ascot earlier this year and then from the Easter service last month. However, King seemed to have a change of heart because soon after reports came in that they have been given an invite to Royal Ascot.

Moreover, Palace briefed that Beatrice and Eugenie would be seen in future events.

Another source pointed out that Fergie believes “someone spoke to protect their own position” and now she is left “dealing with the fallout”.

It is unclear who spilled her secret but she feels that he can no longer rely on anyone and that’s her bitter reality.