King Charles confirms new honour for Princess Anne in special update

King Charles and the royal family will be marking an important celebration and Princess Anne will be stepping up in her role for the occasion.

The Princess Royal, who is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and one of the hardest working members of the royal family, would have a special honour as they mark the late monarch turning on April 21st.

On the day, King Charles’s sister will be the one to open The Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Regent’s Park. However, the garden will officially will be open to the public from April 27th.

The garden has been designed to pay tribute and represent Elizabeth II’s “unwavering loyalty and service with each end offering a moment of quiet reflection”.

Apart from the wildlife-friendly plants, the garden has a large pond, complete with seating and a pergola at the south entrance. The visitors will have a beautiful trail to witness as they promenade.

Princess Anne opening the garden is just one of the many celebrations planned for the centenary. King Charles is expected to give a pre-recorded address to the nation reaffirming his commitment to service.

The update comes after the Buckingham Palace shared a video to commemorate the historic moments of the late monarch’s life.