Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's little-known photo project with Harry resurfaces

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s little-known photo project resurfaces from past

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has largely stayed out of spotlight in recent months, but long before controversies reshaped his public role, he once explored a very different creative path.

Back in the 1990s, the former Duke of York developed a keen interest in photography, something those close to him at the time described as more than just a passing hobby.

Professional photographer Gene Nocon, who worked with him as a technical assistant, said Andrew approached the craft seriously.

Encouraged by a small circle, he went on to publish a book in 1995 titled Photographs: Andrew, Prince Duke of York.

Framed as a personal project rather than a royal one, the collection was presented as a visual diary.

Andrew described it as “a small slice of autobiography,” emphasising that it reflected his perspective as an amateur photographer rather than as a member of the Royal Family.

The book featured a mix of subjects, from informal family scenes to portraits, including members of the Royal Family and actress Finola Hughes.

Among the most talked-about images were candid shots of a young Prince Harry, taken during a royal tour aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia including one of him with a bucket and spade, and another on a swing.

Critics at the time were vocal, with some questioning both the composition and execution of certain images.

Photography experts weighed in, pointing to technical flaws, while reviewers in major publications offered blunt assessments.

Andrew, however, defended the work that the intention behind the images had been misunderstood and that he never set out to create highly stylised or formal portraits.

The photography venture eventually faded from view, becoming one of several interests he explored over the years.