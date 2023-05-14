Bafta TV awards 2023 Winners:

The 2023 British Academy TV Awards, hosted by Comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, took place on Sunday at London's Royal Festival Hall.

BBC medical drama "This is Going to Hurt" and gritty police series "The Responder" received the most nods with six each to lead the nominations, while Daniel Radcliffe, Kate Winslet and Lesley Manville are excited to win acting awards.



Meanwhile, royal drama "The Crown" received five nominations for its most recent series.

Here's the list of winners, as they are announced:

Female performance in a comedy programme

-- Daisy May Cooper – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One)

-- Diane Morgan – Cunk on Earth (BBC Two)

-- Lucy Beaumont – Meet the Richardsons (Dave)

-- Natasia Demetriou – Ellie & Natasia (BBC Three)

Siobhán McSweeney – Derry Girls (Channel 4) WINNER

-- Taj Atwal – Hullraisers (Channel 4)

Reality and constructed factual

-- The Traitors.

-- The Traitors. Photograph: Mark Mainz/BBC/Studio Lambert Associates

-- Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams (BBC One)

-- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (BBC Three)

The Traitors (BBC One) WINNER

-- We Are Black and British (BBC Two)

Short form programme

-- Always, Asifa (Together TV)

-- Biscuitland (All 4)

How to Be a Person (E4) WINNER

-- Kingpin Cribs (YouTube/Channel 4)

Specialist factual

-- Aids: The Unheard Tapes (BBC Two)

-- The Green Planet (BBC One)

-- How to Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa (Channel 4)

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone (iPlayer) WINNER

Daytime

-- The Chase (ITV1)

The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit (BBC One) WINNER

-- Scam Interceptors (BBC One)

Sport

--Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (BBC One)

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (BBC One) WINNER

-- Wimbledon 2022 (BBC One)

Male performance in a comedy programme

-- Lenny Rush in Am I Being Unreasonable?

-- Lenny Rush in Am I Being Unreasonable? Photograph: Simon Ridgway/Boffola Pictures

-- Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

-- Jon Pointing – Big Boys (Channel 4)

-- Joseph Gilgun – Brassic (Sky Max)

Lenny Rush – Am I Being Unreasonable? (BBC One) WINNER

-- Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+)

-- Stephen Merchant – The Outlaws (BBC One)

Entertainment programme

-- Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

-- Later … With Jools Holland (BBC Two)

The Masked Singer (ITV) WINNER

-- Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)

Supporting actress

-- Anne-Marie Duff with Claes Bang in Bad Sisters.

-- Anne-Marie Duff with Claes Bang in Bad Sisters. Photograph: Natalie Seery/Apple TV+

-- Adelayo Adedayo – The Responder (BBC One)

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+) WINNER

-- Fiona Shaw – Andor (Disney+)

-- Jasmine Jobson – Top Boy (Netflix)

-- Lesley Manville – Sherwood (BBC One)

-- Saffron Hocking – Top Boy (Netflix)

Current affairs

-- Afghanistan: No Country for Women: Exposure (ITV1)

Children of the Taliban (Channel 4) WINNER

-- The Crossing: Exposure (ITV1)

-- Mariupol: The People’s Story – Panorama (BBC One)

News coverage

BBC News at 10: Russia Invades Ukraine (BBC One)

Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv (Channel 4) WINNER

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview (ITV1)

Single drama

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton in I Am Ruth.

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton in I Am Ruth. Photograph: Joss Barratt/Channel 4/PA

I Am Ruth (Channel 4) WINNER

The House (Netflix)

-- Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Three)

International

-- The Bear (Disney+)

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix) WINNER

-- Wednesday (Netflix)

-- Oussekine (Itineraire)

-- Pachinko (Apple TV+)

-- The White Lotus (Sky Atlantic)

Features

-- Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Dave)

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back (Channel 4) WINNER

-- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (ITV1)

-- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan (BBC Two)

Mini-series

-- Mood. Photograph: Danika Magdelena/BBC/Bonafide



-- A Spy Among Friends

Mood WINNER

-- The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

-- This Is Going to Hurt

Factual series

-- Jeremy Kyle Show: Death on Daytime (Channel 4)

Libby, Are You Home Yet? (Sky Crime) WINNER

-- Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (Netflix)

-- Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing (ITV1)

Single documentary

-- The Real Mo Farah.

-- The Real Mo Farah. Photograph: Andy Boag/BBC/PA

-- Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes (Sky Documentaries)

-- Escape from Kabul Airport (BBC Two)

-- Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story (BBC Two)

The Real Mo Farah (BBC One) WINNER

Comedy entertainment programme

Friday Night Live (Channel 4) WINNER

-- The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

-- Taskmaster (Channel 4)

-- Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)