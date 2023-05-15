 
Monday May 15, 2023
Hannah Waddingham recalls reaction to 'Eurovision' gig

Hannah Waddingham said she did not believe the offer of Eurovision host landed in her hands despite her lack of hosting experience.

During an interview with EW, the Ted Lasso star said, "I was shocked when they asked me because I'm not a presenter by any means, and I don't pertain to be."

"It's so exciting. Coming from theater, it's a big deal for us. Everyone always has Eurovision parties, so I was so thrilled that they asked me," she added.

Amid the Ukraine war, the actor said she was honoured to host this year's song contest.

"I have had my heart broken about the Ukraine and the fight that they are putting up. How magnificent they've been as a country," she continued. "So to be involved in it this year, when we are standing firmly shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine, honestly, it's a deep, deep honor to be joining that show this year of all years."

