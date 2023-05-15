 
Royals
Monday May 15, 2023
Web Desk

Queen Camilla ditching Consort from title ‘ruffled Princess Anne’s feathers’

Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

File Footage 

Queen Camilla strained her relationship with sister-in-law Princess Anne after she ditched Consort from her title prior to her and King Charles’ coronation ceremony.

The former Duchess of Cornwall had an alleged fall-out with the 72-year-old after she changed her title from Queen Consort Camilla to just Queen Camilla.

David Emanuel, a royal dressmaker, previously said that Anne called out Camilla over her title change during a celebratory coronation dinner ahead of the crowning ceremony.

“I heard that there was a dinner with which obviously the King and Camilla were there … Apparently, the Princess Royal said, ‘You’re not Queen, you’re the Queen’s consort,’” he said.

However, an insider told New Idea Magazine that the chances of Anne lashing out at Camilla like that are highly unlikely, but it does not mean that she supports the new Queen over her title.

“Anne feels Camilla overstepped the mark ahead of the coronation by referring to herself simply as Queen,” the insider shared with the publication.

“She showed no humility by dropping ‘consort’ and no-one knew she would be taking the full title of Queen since the late Queen’s announcement,” the insider said.

The source went on to share that the title change has “ruffled Anne’s feathers,” adding, “this isn’t about Anne’s loyalty to her mum – this is about protocol.”

To note, Camilla and Anne haven’t been seen together since their alleged fall-out. The outlet reported that the two weren’t even pictured together at the coronation besides the official family photo.

Moreover, the source said Camilla is avoiding Anne, who is being “respectful” of the newly appointed Queen despite her personal rift with her.


