Kate Middleton gets support from King Charles after row with Camilla

Queen Camilla is left upset and fuming knowing that her husband King Charles is siding with his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton over a major issue.

This past year has been a tough one on the royal family as they had to deal with many adjustments and landmark changes – including the exit of Andrew and the continued headlines about him.

Meanwhile, there was also the reunion between Prince Harry and his father in September, which had been a positive step in towards a reconciliation. However, not everyone has been happy with the progress, particularly Camilla.

The Princess of Wales has reportedly been a mediator between Charles and Harry. Previously, sources suggested that the King himself had entrusted Kate to ease things with William.

According to a report by Heat World, Kate still held a soft corner for her brother-in-law and wanted him to reconnect with his family. Charles had also been keen on making peace and Kate had only facilitated that.

Camilla believes that it was a “naïve and reckless” move on Kate’s part and the matter has “gone on far too long and needs to stop”.

The Queen Consort, who Harry had referred to as his ‘wicked stepmother’ in his memoir Spare, is “disgusted” by her husband’s “soft stance” on Harry and wants him to take the hardline approach William has taken.

King Charles, on the other hand, is exasperated by the new row breaking out especially as he continues to get cancer treatment.

“The King just wants everyone to get along, but the mere mention of Harry and Meghan seems to get people’s blood boiling,” an insider told the outlet.

The monarch holds a great regard for Kate, especially after their shared struggles with cancer. Even though, Charles loves his wife and had even evicted the Sussexes out of Frogmore after the bombshell memoir insulted her, he believes that it is time for a change of pace.

He and Kate are on the same page about maintaining peace within the family.