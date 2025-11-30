Sarah Fegus makes bold plan to bounce back: 'I won't be silenced'

Sarah Ferguson is expiditing her efforts to find alternative arrangements as her exit fom the Royal Lodge has been finalised.

The fomer Duchess has decided to put on a brave face amidst the cisis surrounding her leaked email and alleged financial connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Fergie won't imprision herself. She has already informed her loved ones that she'll do what she wants.

A friend of Andew's ex-wife has claimed, "Since her professional life has been thrown into disarray, she's now determined to move forward and prioritise her own path, even if it's not what others expect."

They added, "She told her family 'I won't be silenced'."

She's currently busy preparing to rebuild her battered career, while packing he bags to say a final goodbye to the royal life.

Ferguson's steadfast friends still believe that she will bounce back, stronger than ever. She won't depend on others. She will take a stand to revive her finances.

She will soon be out of the 30-room Royal Lodge as pressure from King Charles is persistantly increasing amid the scandal surrounding Andrew and Ferguson's connection to Epstein.

Andrew is now expected to relocate to a property on the King's Sandringham estate in Norfolk, while Ferguson will find a temporay accomodation to her loved ones.

Some royal commentators think she now views writing as her main route to staying afloat. Her daughters Princess Beatrice, 37, may step in to help her.