Kensington Palace makes statement as key meeting leaves William emotional

Prince William was left emotional as he made a poignant visit to oversee the steps UK government to providing care during a time of crisis.

The Prince of Wales met with severely ill children from Gaza, who are being treated by the NHS. As of last week, authorities revealed that there had been 50 children receiving treatment.

A statement issued by Kensington Palace described that the future king was “moved by the courage shown by the children and their families” during such a traumatic time and expressed a gratitude to for the teams showing “professionalism and humanity”.

“Recently His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales met a small number of children from Gaza who are currently receiving specialist care in the UK,” as spokesperson said. “The Prince wished to offer a moment of comfort to these young people who have endured experiences no child should ever face.”

They continued, “The Prince was also able to offer his heartfelt gratitude to the NHS teams providing exceptional care during such a profoundly difficult time.”

The NHS began offering specialist care to Gazan children in September as part of a UK government humanitarian mission. A government spokesperson shared that they had been working with partners to carry out medical evacuations and are trying to provide an environment that is “safe and welcoming” for them.