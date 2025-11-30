 
Prince Harry receives strict orders on next meeting with King Charles

November 30, 2025

King Charles had finally opened the doors for his younger son Prince Harry with a chance to reconcile earlier in September with a near hour-long ‘private tea’ at Clarence House.

The Duke of Sussex has continued to stay in contact with father after around two years of estrangement. Now, he is anticipating a follow-up meeting to finally make his two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, reunite with their eager grandfather.

The King is confirmed to fly to United Stated for a historic State Visit, which will mark 250th birthday of USA. Plans are currently being worked out between the White House and the Palace for spring 2026.

Meanwhile, it has also stirred curiosity whether the monarch will finally meet his Montecito-based grandchildren, since Harry insists on UK being unsafe for his family – the Duke has once again written to UK Home Secretary for an assessment after stalker incident caused security concerns.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond believes that it is a long shot that Harry would be able to meet with his cancer-stricken father as he arrived to USA next year. In fact, she claimed that the Duke of Sussex would be instructed to strictly lay low as to not distract from the actual visit.

“I can’t think that the King would fly across the whole country to visit Harry and his family in California,” Bond told The Mirror, noting that these visits are “incredibly busy”.

“I’m sure Charles would love to meet his grandchildren again, and so I suppose it’s conceivable that the Sussexes could take a flight to New York, or wherever the King and Queen are based, for a brief reunion,” she suggested.

However, she mentioned that a meeting like such would also “inevitably draw the headlines away from the purpose of the visit”. She added that official trips are not the time to mend relationships.

Moreover, Bond stressed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be “encouraged to keep a low profile during the trip”.

