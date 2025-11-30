Palace shares surprising update on former York family: ‘royal line up’

King Charles’s office released a statement to mark an important date on the royal calendar as the royal family prepared to celebrate the holidays together.

Senior working members have been wrapping up the final stretch of royal engagements before they all head to Sandringham. While the royals settle in the Norfolk estate, there special attachment of the royals to the Scottish Balmoral Castle.

On Sunday, as the Scots celebrated St Andrew’s Day, Buckingham Palace issued a special greeting along with a surprising throwback to the Yorks – not the shamed royal Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The Royal Collection Trust shared historic photographs of the Royal Family “enjoying time spent in bonnie Scotland”.

In a “rather royal line up”, a family photo featured Queen Victoria and “the Duchess of York (later Queen Mary), holding Prince Edward (later King Edward VIII), on her lap” at Balmoral in 1895.

From left to right were: Princess Victoria of Schleswig-Holstein; Prince Henry of Battenberg; Count Arthur Mensdorff-Pouilly; Princess Henry of Battenberg; the Duke of York. Sitting on the ground were Princess Eugenie; Prince Arthur of Connaught; Prince Alexander of Battenberg.

The next photo in the carousel was of a seven-year-old Prince Albert in 1903 at Abergeldie Castle, who later became King George VI. Following that was the Queen Elizabeth II at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in 2017.

The disgrace of Andrew and his slew of scandals had been causing a lot of trouble for the royal family since the past many months. The scrutiny over the royal family’s moves were intensified and it distracted from the actual work of the senior working members.

It appears that the Palace may have been trying to clear the York name, which has been associated with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson for decades. While it may take time to remove the stain of shame from the titles, the Palace may have taken the first step to remind the public that Andrew is not the only York to exist in the royal history.