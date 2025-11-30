King Charles pens personal message after great loss of dear friend

King Charles and Queen Camilla are grieving a great loss as the royal family had been preparing for the festive season in a matter of days.

The Buckingham Palace issued a statement from the monarch as they led tribute for famed writer Sir Tom Stoppard, who died “peacefully” at his home in Dorset “surrounded by his family” at age 88.

“My wife and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our greatest writers, Sir Tom Stoppard,” the message began. “A dear friend who wore his genius lightly, he could, and did, turn his pen to any subject, challenging, moving and inspiring his audiences, borne from his own personal history.”

The royal couple sent their “most heartfelt sympathy to his beloved family” and condoled by quoting an infamous line from the celebrated playwright.

“Let us all take comfort in his immortal line: ‘Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else’.”

Sir Tom was known for his work such as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Arcadia and the film Shakespeare In Love. His career spanned for over six decades which also earned him Tony and Olivier awards, as well as the Golden Globe and Academy Awards.

He was knighted for his services in English literature by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1997.

The news of the writer’s demise came from his agents on Saturday. They honoured him with praises, lauding the “brilliance and humanity” of his work and his “generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language”.