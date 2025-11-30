 
Geo News

King Charles pens personal message after great loss of dear friend

Buckingham Palace releases King Charles note after receiving heart-breaking news

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 30, 2025

King Charles pens personal message after great loss of dear friend
King Charles pens personal message after great loss of dear friend

King Charles and Queen Camilla are grieving a great loss as the royal family had been preparing for the festive season in a matter of days.

The Buckingham Palace issued a statement from the monarch as they led tribute for famed writer Sir Tom Stoppard, who died “peacefully” at his home in Dorset “surrounded by his family” at age 88.

“My wife and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our greatest writers, Sir Tom Stoppard,” the message began. “A dear friend who wore his genius lightly, he could, and did, turn his pen to any subject, challenging, moving and inspiring his audiences, borne from his own personal history.”

The royal couple sent their “most heartfelt sympathy to his beloved family” and condoled by quoting an infamous line from the celebrated playwright.

“Let us all take comfort in his immortal line: ‘Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else’.”

Sir Tom was known for his work such as Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Arcadia and the film Shakespeare In Love. His career spanned for over six decades which also earned him Tony and Olivier awards, as well as the Golden Globe and Academy Awards.

He was knighted for his services in English literature by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1997.

The news of the writer’s demise came from his agents on Saturday. They honoured him with praises, lauding the “brilliance and humanity” of his work and his “generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language”.

More From Royals

Sarah Ferguson's loans exposed with 'no payback' policy
Sarah Ferguson's loans exposed with 'no payback' policy
Prince William salutes Steve Irwin, warns planet faces even greater danger
Prince William salutes Steve Irwin, warns planet faces even greater danger
Duchess Sophie and Edward shrug off 'peppercorn rent' buzz in style
Duchess Sophie and Edward shrug off 'peppercorn rent' buzz in style
Prince William's deeply hidden trauma exposed
Prince William's deeply hidden trauma exposed
Meghan Markle's calligraphy makes As Ever extra festive this Christmas
Meghan Markle's calligraphy makes As Ever extra festive this Christmas
Zara, Mike Tindall team up with Sussexes pal after applauding for William
Zara, Mike Tindall team up with Sussexes pal after applauding for William
Queen Camilla breaks out Charles' 27 year robe; designer nearly fell off chair
Queen Camilla breaks out Charles' 27 year robe; designer nearly fell off chair
Prince Edward's surprising agreement surfaces after Andrew eviction
Prince Edward's surprising agreement surfaces after Andrew eviction
Prince William, Princess Kate 'shocked' by devastating loss: statement issued
Prince William, Princess Kate 'shocked' by devastating loss: statement issued