Kate Middleton ‘in panic’ as Waleses set to take crucial role in 2026

King Charles has notably been delegating his duties to his close and trusted circle of senior working royals, including his heir Prince William.

Princess Kate, despite her health struggles even after her remission, has stood tall next to her husband to support the King and his reign. However, the future Queen is reportedly feeling apprehension over new plans made by the Palace for spring 2026.

In September of this year, Kate stole the spotlight when US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump came to Windsor Castle for their second State visit.

In bid to return the gesture, Trump had invited the Charles and Camilla to the US for a State Visit. According to reports, the Palace and the White House are working details of the plans as the royal couple has been invited to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America.

Now, sources have claimed to Closer, William and Kate are also anticipated to join the tour. “Charles is expected to lead, but the Palace wants William and Kate to be involved,” the insider said.

“The visit will be a chance for them to subtly reclaim the spotlight from Harry and Meghan on American soil with grace, duty and real star power.”

Although, sources have claimed that even though the Trumps were all praises for the Princess of Wales, Kate is “secretly panicking” after recalling her experience of the 2022 visit.

The Waleses were seemingly booed with raucous chants of “USA, USA” on the first night of their whirlwind Boston trip at a Celtics game.

The reaction had come after Meghan had made claims about the royal family being racist in an interview with Oprah in 2021.