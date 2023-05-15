 
Monday May 15, 2023
'The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey stuns with 'Part of Your World' on 'American Idol'

Monday May 15, 2023

'The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey stuns with 'Part of Your World' on 'American Idol'

During American Idol's Disney Night on Sunday, Halle Bailey performed The Little Mermaid song "Part of Your World" live, wearing a shimmery blue gown with a watery Magic Kingdom castle behind her.

Her performance, which channeled Ariel's desire to become human and the underwater magic of The Little Mermaid, serves as the lead single from the live-action remake of the classic film.

The soundtrack for the new movie, which is directed by Rob Marshall and set to be released in theaters on May 26, features new recordings of many of the songs written by Disney music veterans Alan Menken and Howard Ashman for the 1989 animated film.

Menken also teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda to write four new songs for the movie, with three appearing in the film and the fourth available as a DVD extra.

The cast includes Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, a new character for the movie.

Earlier, Halle Bailey revealed she is tremendously grateful for being part of such a culturally significant film, at the Hollywood premiere of The Little Mermaid.

The actress who plays Ariel in the Disney’s Live-action remake said: "This moment means everything to me, I’m so grateful to be here."

“I just feel really honoured and I’m happy the day has finally come where we can all watch it.”

“It means the world to me, especially for the beautiful babies to be able to see a reflection of themselves,” she added.

