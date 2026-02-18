Hilary Duff announces new 'Lucky Me Tour' dates after fan frenzy

Hilary Duff unveils 'Luck... Or Something' tracklist

Hilary Duff excited her fans with the addition of more shows to The Lucky Me Tour after overwhelming response.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 17, the Lizzie McGuire star announced she’s added more dates to her upcoming due to demand from the first presale.

She added a second show at Kia Forum in Los Angeles on July 9th, a second night at Madison Square Garden in NYC on August 6th, a second show at RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto on August 13th and a second show at The O2 in London on September 15th.

Tickets for the new shows will be available during the general sale on Friday, February 20, the same day she will release her new album.

The 38-year-old actress and singer is set to drop her first LP in 10 years, Luck… or Something.

In addition to the new dates revelation, Duff unveiled the official tracklist of her upcoming album.

Luck… or Something tracklist:

1. Weather For Tennis

2. Roommates

3. We Don’t Talk

4. Future Tripping

5. Growing Up

6. The Optimist

7. You, From The Honeymoon

8. Holiday Party

9. Mature

10. Tell Me That Won’t Happen

11. Adult Size Medium