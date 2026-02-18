 
Madonna leaves Olympian Amber Glenn in ‘complete shock' with new message

February 18, 2026

Madonna has sent a message of support to Amber Glenn, after the figure skater ran into trouble for non-consensual use of music during her routine on the ice.

Shortly before the 26-year-old athlete performed a new skating routine to Madonna’s Like a Prayer, she was surprised to receive a response from the Queen of Pop herself, who acknowledged an older performance set to the ‘80s hit.

“Amber Glenn, I just watched you skate to my song Like a Prayer, and I have to tell you I was blown away by it,” her message began. “You are an incredible skater; so strong, so beautiful, so brave.”

The video response from the 67-year-old music icon was intercut with Amber’s stunned reaction to it.

“I can’t imagine that you would not win,” Madonna continued. “So I just want to say good luck. Go get that gold!”

While the figure skater replied that she was “in complete shock” — “oh my God, I’m legitimately shaking.”

She further thanked the pop star for her support, adding, “Thank you for supporting athletes in their artistic ventures, and I hope I can do the song justice.”

Unfortunately, Amber Glenn placed 13th after her Like a Prayer routine later in the day, with the Team USA member Alysa Liu being the only one to emerge on top after the latest round of performances.

The team, dubbed “Blade Angels” after their strong debut at the Milano Cortina Olympics, now counts Alysa as the only hope for winning gold moving forward.

