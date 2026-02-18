Margot Robbie details thought process behind her film choices

Margot Robbie's 'Wuthering Heights' receives mixed reviews from audiences and critics

Barbie famed Margot Robbie has shared the element she prioritizes while selecting a film.

The Academy nominated actress recently starred in romantic comedy movie Wuthering Heights alongside Jacob Elordi.

Margot did not only work as a lead star in the film, but she is also the producer of Emerald Fennell’s directorial.

During an interview with GQ Australia, the Suicide Squad actress was asked how much she thinks about an audience when working on a movie as a producer.

For Robbie, her decision mainly depends on the likes of the audience.

She explained in the interview, “I’ve never, ever been on set and thought, ‘What are the critics going to think of this?’ I’m like, ‘What’s an audience going to feel right now? What’s their emotional response going to be?”

The 35-year-old Australian actress believes that films should be made for the people who are going to buy tickets to see the movies.

Margot, who produced three directorial features of Emerald, praised the latter’s work and her ability to think creatively.

She added, “I love working with Emerald [Fennell] because she always prioritises an emotional experience over a heady idea.”

“She’s got great ideas, but she’ll let a cool idea fall by the wayside to offer the option that’s going to be most exciting for the audience. I really appreciate that about her”, added The Wolf of Wall Street star.

Jacob and Margot’s Wuthering Heights, based on Emily Bronte’s novel, received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.