J. Cole sends fans into frenzy with The Fall-Off Tour ticket presale

J. Cole is keeping his devoted fans on their toes.

Two days after the popular American rapper sent fans into a frenzy with The Fall-Off Tour announcement, the potential concertgoers are trying to book their tickets as soon as possible.

It is pertinent to note that The Fall-Off Tour marks J. Cole’s first solo headline tour in five years, following 2021’s The Off-Season Tour.

It is also his first full global tour in nearly a decade, since the 4 Your Eyez Only World Tour in 2017.

J. Cole tickets presale

The presale begins on February 18th at 9 am with the general sale beginning on 20th February at the same time on thefalloff.com.

J.Cole tour ticket price

As tickets aren’t on sale just yet, it is hard to estimate what the price range will be.

On Monday, February 16, the 41-year-old rapper announced his upcoming worldwide The Fall-Off Tour in support of his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, which was released on February 6.

J. Cole’s 2026 The Fall-Off Tour dates:

July 11: Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center)

July 14: Miami (Kaseya Center)

July 15: Tampa, Fla. (Benchmark International Arena)

July 17: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

July 20: Philadelphia (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

July 23: Baltimore (CFG Bank Arena)

July 25: Montreal (Bell Centre)

July 27: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)

July 31: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Barclays Center)

Aug. 4: New York (Madison Square Garden)

Aug. 5: Queens, N.Y. (UBS Arena)

Aug. 7: Boston (TD Garden)

Aug. 11: Chicago (United Center)

Aug. 15: Cleveland (Rocket Arena)

Aug. 16: Detroit (Little Caesars Arena)

Aug. 18: Minneapolis (Target Center)

Aug. 19: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)

Aug. 21: Denver (Ball Arena)

Aug. 24: Vancouver, British Columbia (Rogers Arena)

Aug. 25: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

Aug. 27: Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center)

Aug. 29: Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Arena)

Sept. 1: Los Angeles (Crypto.com Arena)

Sept. 3: Inglewood, Calif. (Intuit Dome)

Sept. 6: Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Sept. 9: San Diego (Viejas Arena)

Sept. 10: Phoenix (Mortgage Matchup Center)

Sept. 13: San Antonio (Frost Bank Center)

Sept. 14: Austin, Texas (Moody Center)

Sept. 16: Houston (Toyota Center)

Sept. 19: Dallas (American Airlines Center)

Sept. 23: Fayetteville, N.C. (Crown Coliseum)

Oct. 7: Berlin (Uber Arena)

Oct. 9: Zurich, Switzerland (AG Hallenstadion)

Oct. 12: Amsterdam, Netherlands (Ziggo Dome)

Oct. 15: Cologne, Germany (LANXESS Arena)

Oct. 17: Antwerp, Belgium (AFAS Dome)

Oct. 19: London (The O2)

Oct. 20: London (The O2)

Oct. 22: Dublin, Ireland (3Arena)

Oct. 25: Birmingham, England (Utilita Arena)

Oct. 26: Glasgow, Scotland (OVO Hydro)

Oct. 28: Manchester, England (Co-op Live)

Oct. 31: Nottingham, England (Motorpoint Arena)

Nov. 5: Paris (Accor Arena)

Nov. 8: Hamburg, Germany (Barclays Arena)

Nov. 9: Copenhagen, Denmark (Royal Arena)

Nov. 11: Stockholm, Sweden (Avicii Arena)

Nov. 12: Oslo, Norway (Unity Arena)

Nov. 25: Brisbane, Australia (Brisbane Entertainment Centre)

Nov. 28: Melbourne, Australia (Rod Laver Arena)

Dec. 1: Sydney, Australia (Qudos Bank Arena)

Dec. 5: Auckland, New Zealand (Spark Arena)

Dec. 12: Johannesburg, South Africa (FNB Stadium)