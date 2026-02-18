Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie head in clashing career directions

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are taking on decidedly different fields after making it big through television.

The main leads from Heated Rivalry have moved on to film and fashion following their combined breakthrough.

Hudson, 25, has been announced as Balenciaga’s “Friend of the House” in a new campaign featuring several other celebrities.

The Canadian actor joins stars like Winona Ryder, Harris Dickinson, and more as the latest face of the fashion house now headed by former Valentino creative director, Pier Paolo Piccioli.

On the other hand, his co-star has entered talks to score a role in Peaked, a new comedy film produced by A24.

The film’s ensemble cast will be led by Shiva Baby actress Molly Gordon, who will also step behind the camera once again after making her directorial debut with 2023’s Theatre Camp.

Other actors to join the production include Emma Mackey, Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke, and Laura Dern.

If Connor Storrie is cast in the film, it will mark his first major screen appearance after the success of the queer drama Heated Rivalry.

The Canadian series initially premiered in November 2025 and became an overnight pop culture phenomenon. Adapted from Rachel Reid’s novel of the same name, the show’s second season is currently in the works.