Whoopi Goldberg shares startling revelation about being named in Epstein files

Whoopi Goldberg breaks silence on being named in Epstein files

Whoopi Goldberg addressed her name’s appearance in the recently released Epstein files.

During Tuesday’s episode of The View, the EGOT winner says she was “dragged” into speculation over Epstein connection.

“Now, in the name of transparency, can you put up… my name is in the files,” she said, before an email was displayed on screen.

The correspondence, between Epstein and an unidentified individual, referenced arranging a private plane for Goldberg to attend a Monaco charity event hosted by Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation.

“It says, ‘Whoopi needs a plane to get to Monaco… Julian Lennon’s charity is paying for it. They don’t want to charter so they’re looking for private owners,’” Goldberg explained.

Sunny Hostin noted that Epstein declined the request in a follow up email.

Goldberg pushed back against speculation that she had ties to Epstein.

“I wasn’t his girlfriend. I wasn’t his friend. I was not only too old, but it was at a time where this is just not…. You used to have to have facts before you said stuff,” she said.

She emphasized that she never boarded the plane, citing her long-standing fear of flying.

“And, no, I didn’t get on the plane,” she added.

Sara Haines reminded viewers, “She doesn’t fly. She’s a bus babe!”

For the unversed, Goldberg is one of many celebrities whose names appear in the files for various reasons, ranging from news articles to third party emails.

Haines stressed that accountability should focus on those with deeper relationships to Epstein.

“No one should be above scrutiny. No amount of status should soften abuse. And no system should protect the powerful over victims,” she said.

Other public figures have also spoken out, including Jon Stewart, who reacted humorously to his name being mentioned in an email chain suggesting he could narrate a project.