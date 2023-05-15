Inspector Avinash trailer: Randeep Hooda plays fierce cop from the 90's

Jio Cinema crime-drama Inspector Avinash is based on real life events of Uttar Pradesh cop Avinash Mishra

The upcoming Jio Cinema crime-drama Inspector Avinash shows Randeep Hood play a fierce and steadfast cop Avinash Mishra in the 1990s.

Inspector Avinash is inspired by the story of a real cop Avinash Mishra who stood against the arms mafia of Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s. Avinash Mishra is an encounter specialist criminals fear. In the trailer he says, "I am a Shiv devotee. And I believe that fortune favours the brave. Mahadev!"

Halfway through the thrilling and action packed trailer, Randeep (Avinash) looks into the camera and playfully asks the audience, "What do you think? Am I a hero or a villain?"

Written and directed by Neerraj Pathak, the series also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, and Shalin Bhanot among others.

Randeep, who made his OTT debut last year with Netflix’s crime-drama CAT, shared that he feels honored to play the brave cop, "As an actor, I am always drawn towards real-life stories of unsung heroes. Mishra’s story is nothing short of a real-life modern day Robinhood, fighting against crime and standing up for what’s right and I am truly honoured to be a part of this heroic story.”

Fans will be able to stream Inspector Avinash for free on JioCinema from May 18, 2023.