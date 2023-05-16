 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Cannes boss throws weight behind Johnny Depp's inclusion

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Cannes boss throws weight behind Johnny Depp's inclusion

Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux defended Johnny Depp's entry on freedom of speech.

The chief argued, "I don't know about the image of Johnny Depp in the U.S. To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule, it's the freedom of thinking, and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework," according to Variety.

He added, "If Johnny Depp had been banned from acting in a film, or the film was banned, we wouldn't be here talking about it. So we saw Maiwenn's film, and it could have been in competition. She would have been the eighth female director."

"This [controversy] came up once the film was announced at Cannes because everybody knew Johnny had made a film in France, Fremaux continued. He is extraordinary in the film in a role which is difficult. I don't know why she chose him, but it's a question you should ask Maiwenn."

"As for the rest, I'm the last person to be able to discuss all this. If there's one person in this world who didn't find the least interest in this very publicized trial, it's me. I don't know what it's about. I also care about Johnny Depp as an actor," he concluded.

The acceptance of Depp for his new movie Jeanne du Barry in the noted festival was under fire after his highly-publicized trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

