entertainment
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Lady Gaga's guards call cops after trespasser drops off flowers

A man dodged security to leave flowers at Lady Gaga's Malibu mansion last week, leading to a security scare, and police were called.

"Deputies responded to the residence of Lady Gaga regarding a trespassing call," Lieutenant Jack Jordan of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told EW about the trespassing incident on May 11.

"[Police then] contacted her security officer, who stated that the suspect had walked past security and placed flowers on the driveway."

The official said deputies later "determined no crime had occurred," as the unidentified man didn't attempt to make contact with Gaga, and he was not arrested," as per TMZ.

In 2021, the megastar dog walker was injured during her French bulldog robbery.

Later, one of the assailants was ordered to 21 years in jail.

Previously, the dog walker Ryan Fischer gushed over the singer, saying, "[She's] very supportive of my journey right now. It's hard for people to understand why someone would go about healing in this way. I grew up Catholic, in the Jesuit faith, and there's something about giving up your resources, giving up your belongings, and contributing back to society."

