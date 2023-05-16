 
Netflix’s ‘Black Knight’ is hit with allegations of plagiarism

Some netizens believe that the premise for the game and the show are far too similar
Netflix is facing accusations of plagiarism for their new Korean drama Black Knight, which they claim plagiarised the video game Death Stranding. The streaming service was quick to deny the allegations, clarifying that its based on a webtoon.

“Black Knight is based on author Lee Yoon Kyun’s 2016 webtoon of the same name.”

The show, which stars actor Kim Woo Bin, follows a group of delivery men who risk everything so they can deliver oxygen in a post-apocalyptic setting where breathable air is something that is rare. Within the show, the main character ends up coming across a conspiracy that could change everything for them.

Death Stranding quite similarly follows the main character as he makes deliveries in a version of America that is also facing the aftermath of an apocalypse. The video game was developed by Kojima Productions as directed by Hideo Kojima.

Some netizens believe that the premise for the game and the show are far too similar; however, since the webtoon was released a full three years before the game, the plagiarism allegations will likely fade away.

