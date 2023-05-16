 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Johnny Depp hits Cannes Red Carpet amid backlash

Johnny Depp hit Cannes Red Carpet as the 76th edition of the film festival kicked off in the South of France on Tuesday.

This year’s hype hit another level due to swirls surrounding both the actor and the filmmaker, who also stars as the favored mistress of 18th century monarch Louis X, played by The Pirates of the Caribbean's captain Sparrow.

The film, Depp and #Cannes2023 all are buzzing on social media as debates continues to rage over the film’s inclusion in the lineup.

Depp looked dashing as he attended the glitzy event in his famous style with slicked-back hair, ponytail and sunglasses and flanked security detail while he signed autographs and posed for pictures with excited fans for more than five minutes.

On a balcony above the street, a sign read “Viva Johnny” as the star's excited fans shouted his name over and over. 

For Depp, Cannes marked his first red carpet outing since the Rome Film Festival in 2021, and it’s his first major appearance amid a comeback after years of legal battle and a messy divorce with ex-wife Amber Heard.

