Wednesday May 17, 2023
The Weekend caught off-guard by 'Blinding Lights' success

Wednesday May 17, 2023

The Weekend or Abel Tesfaye revealed he was doubtful Blinding Lights from After Hours album would hit the right chord with fans.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the 33-year-old said, "I thought 'Blinding Lights' was gonna be a flop."

Max Martin and Oscar Holter produced the song. It has earned The Idol star the certified diamond after selling 10 million copies, per the Recording Industry Association of America.

The versatile singer was also fascinated by the younger generation's use of his music due to the Tiktok boost.

"It's a new generation of angsty teens discovering all the dark music like when I was 14," he continued. "Kurt Cobain, Wu-Tang, and all these songs that, as a kid, I probably shouldn't be listening to, and 50 Cent. This **** dark and amazing escape."

In other news, Tesfaye no longer wanted to associate with the household name The Weekend, as he sought to chart his own identity.

Speaking to W Magazine, the Starboy singer said that his upcoming album is “probably [his] last hurrah as The Weeknd.”

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” adding, “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

