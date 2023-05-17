 
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Riley Keough ‘very content’ to settle legal dispute with Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley ended up settling their legal battle over late Lisa Marie Presely’s trust on May 16th, 2023.

Just two weeks after the sudden passing of Lisa Marie, Priscilla had filed a petition challenging the 2016 amendment in her late daughter’s will that left granddaughter Riley in-charge. Moreover, she claimed the will ousted her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees, which was not legitimate.

Priscilla’s attorney Ronson J. Shamoun stated that the “parties would like to report that they’ve reached a settlement” at Tuesday’s court hearing in Los Angeles.

However, in the final agreement, Riley, Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, is the official beneficiary of the late musician’s trust. While the details of the agreement were not disclosed in court — and both parties plan to file a motion to seal the settlement — TMZ reported that Priscilla was awarded “millions.”

The trust — which includes Elvis Presley’s beloved Graceland property and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) — had previously listed Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees.

In the duration of the trial, the family seemingly went through tension in their ties amid the legal battle.

In February, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Riley felt Priscilla’s challenge to the will was going against “her mom’s wishes.”

The source also added that the Daisy Jones & the Six star found that her grandmother’s “actions” were “pushing the family apart even more.”

Additionally, multiple sources said the legal proceedings caused Riley and Priscilla to stop speaking to each other. “They do not see eye to eye,” said a Presley family insider who told People Magazine.

“Priscilla doesn’t want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say,” the source said. “Meanwhile, Riley doesn’t want Priscilla to butt in.”

Another source added, “It’s a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment.”

Moreover, Lisa Marie’s friend told the outlet in March that there was “zero question” that the late singer wanted Riley to be trustee.

However, Shamoun told reporters outside court, “The families are happy. Everyone is happy, unified, together and excited for the future.” Keough’s lawyer Justin Gold reiterated to CNN that his client is “very content.”

