Meghan Markle glitters in gold as she accepts ‘Women of Vision Award’

Meghan Markle stunned in a shimmering gold dress as she was presented with an award at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power in New York City Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.



At the Ms. Foundation for Women’s gala, Markle opted for a strapless midi gown was designed by Johanna Ortiz, which featured cut-outs and circular embellishments patterned across the garment. She accessorised the ensemble with gold and diamond jewellery and a pair of black strappy heels with matching gold accents.

For her makeover, her opted for her usual natural glam look and for her hair, she parted it to one side in sleek waves.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, who was accompanied husband, Prince Harry, and mother Doria Ragland, was honoured for her global advocacy to empower women and girls. She was presented the award by Gloria Steinem, Markle’s friend and Ms. Foundation co-founder.

Harry looked dapped in his navy suit paired with a light blue patterned tie while Ragland, 66, wore a chic long sleeve black dress with matching heels.

Markle’s appearance comes just over one week after Prince Harry attended his father King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in London on May 6th, 2023. The Suits alum, for her part, had stayed at their home in Montecito, California with their children: Prince Archie, 4, and 23-month-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

At the gala, Steinem told People Magazine that Meghan is a “great human being.”

“I’m not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media,” she told the outlet. “She’s smart and funny and devoted to social issues.”