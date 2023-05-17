 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle glitters in gold as she accepts ‘Women of Vision Award’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Meghan Markle stunned in a shimmering gold dress as she was presented with an award at the 2023 Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power in New York City Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.

At the Ms. Foundation for Women’s gala, Markle opted for a strapless midi gown was designed by Johanna Ortiz, which featured cut-outs and circular embellishments patterned across the garment. She accessorised the ensemble with gold and diamond jewellery and a pair of black strappy heels with matching gold accents.

For her makeover, her opted for her usual natural glam look and for her hair, she parted it to one side in sleek waves.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, who was accompanied husband, Prince Harry, and mother Doria Ragland, was honoured for her global advocacy to empower women and girls. She was presented the award by Gloria Steinem, Markle’s friend and Ms. Foundation co-founder.

Harry looked dapped in his navy suit paired with a light blue patterned tie while Ragland, 66, wore a chic long sleeve black dress with matching heels.

Meghan Markle glitters in gold as she accepts ‘Women of Vision Award’
Meghan Markle glitters in gold as she accepts ‘Women of Vision Award’

Markle’s appearance comes just over one week after Prince Harry attended his father King Charles III’s coronation ceremony in London on May 6th, 2023. The Suits alum, for her part, had stayed at their home in Montecito, California with their children: Prince Archie, 4, and 23-month-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

At the gala, Steinem told People Magazine that Meghan is a “great human being.”

“I’m not an expert on the media, but it seems to me that she is different from the picture of her in the media,” she told the outlet. “She’s smart and funny and devoted to social issues.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle 'positioning' herself away from Royals, wants to be 'inspirational' video

Meghan Markle 'positioning' herself away from Royals, wants to be 'inspirational'
Meghan Markle set to steal limelight at Women of Vision awards

Meghan Markle set to steal limelight at Women of Vision awards
Meghan Markle begins her US relaunch after King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle begins her US relaunch after King Charles coronation
Gwyneth Paltrow tries to steer clear of Meghan and Harry with Mother's Day post?

Gwyneth Paltrow tries to steer clear of Meghan and Harry with Mother's Day post?
Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she takes on Dame Kelly on a game

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle as she takes on Dame Kelly on a game
Prince Andrew wanted 'photo-op' at King coronation, pictures won't be released: Report video

Prince Andrew wanted 'photo-op' at King coronation, pictures won't be released: Report
Kate Middleton, Prince William do not want to sit on 'pedestal' as Queen, King video

Kate Middleton, Prince William do not want to sit on 'pedestal' as Queen, King
Kate Middleton 'allows' Louis to be himself because 'he will never be King' video

Kate Middleton 'allows' Louis to be himself because 'he will never be King'
Meghan and Harry alienate Hollywood celebrities by 'blowing up their spot'

Meghan and Harry alienate Hollywood celebrities by 'blowing up their spot'

Prince Harry finally wins hearts of Americans

Prince Harry finally wins hearts of Americans
How Meghan and Harry's critics embarrassed themselves after dinner with Diaz? video

How Meghan and Harry's critics embarrassed themselves after dinner with Diaz?

Prince Andrew was reportedly part of Coronation photoshoot

Prince Andrew was reportedly part of Coronation photoshoot