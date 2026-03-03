Princess Donata of Prussia bows out at 73

Princess Donata of Prussia has passed away at 73 following a prolonged illness, her family announced.

The House of Hohenzollern, once the ruling dynasty of Germany, expressed “deep sorrow” over her death on February 25.

A direct descendant of Kaiser Wilhelm II, Donata charted a path far from the usual royal pageantry.

Instead of gala balls, she found her calling amid horse shows and press deadlines.

As editor-in-chief of Pferd & Sport, she became a respected voice in equestrian journalism, covering Olympic Games, World Championships, and European events with the precision of a seasoned competitor.

Donata competed herself at the German Junior Dressage Championships, honing skills that would later inform her incisive reporting.

She specialized in eventing and international horse breeding, with a particular focus on Holsteiner horses, earning admiration from riders and industry insiders alike.

Her contributions didn’t go unnoticed.

In 2018, she received the Meteor Prize for lifetime achievement in equestrian journalism, cementing her reputation as both expert and storyteller.