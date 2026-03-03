Beatrice, Eugenie's royal reputations at stake after new shocking revelation

A new revelation about Sarah Ferguson's alleged demand to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein might have left Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie shaken.

The York sisters are facing renewed scrutiny after new documents connected to Epstein revealed their mother's upsetting request to the disgraced financier.

There's no suggestion of wrongdoing by the princesses, but the disclosures have intensified media and public focus on their parents connections to the offender.

According to new revelation from Epstein's files, Fergie asked Epstein to pay for and upgrade flights for Beatrice and Eugenie shortly after his release from prison.

According to the emails, Ferguson travelled with her daughters during a period when she was facing serious financial difficulties. In one email dated July 23, 2009.

Lesley Groff, Epstein’s longtime house manager, informed him that Ferguson’s assistant, identified as "Amanda," believed to be her then-assistant Amanda Lewis, had conveyed that he had “kindly offered to pay for the Duchess to come and visit you.”

The next morning, Groff followed up with another update: "Amanda said the Princesses would like to accompany the Duchess, and she is wondering if you might be willing to pay for them as well..."

Epstein reportedly agreed and asked where they would be staying. Groff responded that she would obtain the details. Epstein then added: “I will also find out how old the girls are!”

Further exchanges indicate that coordinating flights for “the Duchess and the girls” came with what one redacted sender described as “crazy high price tags.”

“The Duchess has asked that she be in First and the girls in Club on the flight back from NYC to LHR, apparently Jeffrey said that this would be ok, please can you let me know if you can change this,” the released email read.

Epstein’s reply was: “I said nothing, do not respond.” Ms Groff confirmed that she would not.

Days after Epstein allegedly covered the trip expenses, he was forwarded a message from a redacted sender that included a lengthy note from someone identified as 'Sarah,' seemingly Fergie, outlining mounting pressures and missed financial opportunities.