Andrew reached by Epstein right after prison release

Freshly correspondence from the US Department of Justice has cast a harsh spotlight back on Andrew, revealing a warm exchange with disgraced financier Epstein within hours of his release from house arrest in July 2010.

According to the documents, messages began flying on 24 July 2010, just a day after Epstein regained his freedom.

The financier reportedly reached out first, informing Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, that he would soon be heading to Paris.

An account identified as “The Duke” appeared upbeat about the development, referencing the release as positive news and asking about the Paris plans.

Epstein boasted of associates awash with billions and eager for fresh ventures.

Andrew, in turn, appeared to hint at his own appetite for large-scale deals, mentioning potential government-related purchases running into the billions and signing off grandly with his full royal styling.

Two weeks later, the emails reportedly took another turn. Epstein suggested Andrew might enjoy dinner with a young Russian acquaintance.

The financier described her in glowing and indicated she already had the royal’s contact details.

Andrew’s reply was said to be swift and receptive, asking logistical questions and confirming he would be pleased to meet.

The exchange predates the now-notorious December 2010 photograph of Andrew and Epstein strolling through Central Park.