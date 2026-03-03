 
Geo News

Princess Anne to mark 25 year celebration after 'outstanding' honour

Princess Anne rounds off visit backing local heroes battling debt and hunger

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 03, 2026

Princess Anne to mark 25 year celebration after outstanding honour
Princess Anne to mark 25 year celebration after 'outstanding' honour

Just days after having a Cheltenham race named in her honour, Princess Anne is heading to Gloucestershire.

On Tuesday, King Charles’s indefatigable sister will be in Cirencester to celebrate 25 years of the Churn Project, a community lifeline that has quietly supported families in crisis. 

Then she will head to Whitminster Playing Field and Pavilion, where the Gloucestershire Playing Fields Association marks a whopping 100 years. 

Anne will wrap up her Gloucestershire tour at the Grace Network in Cirencester’s Old Department Store that links churches and charities to tackle food poverty, debt and hardship across the area. 

The visit comes after a major honour from Cheltenham Racecourse, which has renamed the Hunters’ Chase at the legendary Cheltenham Festival in her honour. 

The newly minted Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeplechase will thunder into action on 13 March 2026, right after the iconic Cheltenham Gold Cup on Gold Cup Day.

Racing bosses hailed her as an “outstanding all-round equestrian.” 

Princess Kate's stark warning to King Charles about Harry, Meghan
Princess Kate's stark warning to King Charles about Harry, Meghan
King Charles breathes sigh of relief as Prince Harry makes amends
King Charles breathes sigh of relief as Prince Harry makes amends
Beatrice, Eugenie feud with Prince William revealed after Ascot snub
Beatrice, Eugenie feud with Prince William revealed after Ascot snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make huge offer to William: 'We can help'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make huge offer to William: 'We can help'
Meghan Markle under fire again: Megyn Kelly takes aim at Duchess
Meghan Markle under fire again: Megyn Kelly takes aim at Duchess
Prince William, Kate Middleton reaction to Eugenie joining 'team Sussex'
Prince William, Kate Middleton reaction to Eugenie joining 'team Sussex'
Prince Harry's phone hacking lawsuit takes sharp turn: ‘offensive'
Prince Harry's phone hacking lawsuit takes sharp turn: ‘offensive'
Sarah Ferguson hits rock bottom after grave mistake, not just Epstein ties
Sarah Ferguson hits rock bottom after grave mistake, not just Epstein ties