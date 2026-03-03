Princess Anne to mark 25 year celebration after 'outstanding' honour

Just days after having a Cheltenham race named in her honour, Princess Anne is heading to Gloucestershire.

On Tuesday, King Charles’s indefatigable sister will be in Cirencester to celebrate 25 years of the Churn Project, a community lifeline that has quietly supported families in crisis.

Then she will head to Whitminster Playing Field and Pavilion, where the Gloucestershire Playing Fields Association marks a whopping 100 years.

Anne will wrap up her Gloucestershire tour at the Grace Network in Cirencester’s Old Department Store that links churches and charities to tackle food poverty, debt and hardship across the area.

The visit comes after a major honour from Cheltenham Racecourse, which has renamed the Hunters’ Chase at the legendary Cheltenham Festival in her honour.

The newly minted Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeplechase will thunder into action on 13 March 2026, right after the iconic Cheltenham Gold Cup on Gold Cup Day.

Racing bosses hailed her as an “outstanding all-round equestrian.”