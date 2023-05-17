 
Wednesday May 17, 2023
Johnny Depp tells Cannes he 'doesn't think about Hollywood'

Johnny Depp revealed that he 'doesn't think about Hollywood', following a seven-minute long standing ovation for his film Jeanne Du Barry at the Grand Theatre Lumiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16.

Depp's film Jeanne Du Barry was screened at the opening of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, despite facing criticism from certain groups who believed that Depp should not have been invited to attend the festival.

Following the backlash, Depp was asked by Deadline if he still felt boycotted by Hollywood, and he remarked, “Did I feel a boycott? You have to not have a pulse to feel this isn’t happening."

"Of course when you’re asked to resign from a film because of something which is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants in the air.”

He continued, “I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood. I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t need Hollywood.”

When asked about the controversy surrounding his film Jeanne Du Barry and the people who didn’t want Depp at the 76th edition of Cannes, he replied, “Who are they? Why do they care? Some species or tower of mashed potatoes covered in light from a computer screen? Anonymous.”

Depp also defensively commented on the rumors that surrounded him amid the Amber Heard trial, “In regards to me and my life, the majority of what you’ve read is fantastically horrifically written fiction.” 

