Security expert discusses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New York car chase

File Footage

A security expert said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's account of events of alleged New York City car chase makes “no sense.”



According to spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the duo along with Doria Ragland were followed by “highly aggressive paparazzi” after they left a charity event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

It was reported that the couple left in a SUV from the event and were forced to seek refuge in a police station 18 blocks away. Later, they were spotted leaving in yellow cab with just one bodyguard.

Discussing the incident, AllSTAR Security President Mark Selden told Fox News Digital, “They were at a police precinct, which is the safest environment they could be in.”

“And that's where they should have stayed in a safe environment, never should have left,” he added while pointing out that the couple should have at least two security guards with them.

He also noted that leaving the police station in a taxicab was a bad decision which put the former working royals in "an unsafe position."

"If what I understand, they were with one security guard from what I've read, allegedly,” he said. And, you know, one security guard is obviously not enough for the former royals or the royals that they are."

Selden went on to add that the Sussex’s claim that the paparazzi chased their cab for two hours that to in New York’s jam packed streets made "zero sense" to him.

"It makes zero sense to someone who's a New Yorker," he said. "You could have gone to a police station in 15 minutes anywhere in New York City, could have gone to a firehouse, go to a governmental building.”

“You could have gone to a hotel where [the paparazzi] could have been locked out. You could have gone anywhere. You could have been in a much more safe situation, let alone running around New York City in a car."

He continued: "I can't imagine running around New York City for two hours and not finding safety is beyond me. I mean, you can walk into a hotel, you can walk into a building, you can walk into a Fifth Avenue building, and they'll close the door behind them and lead you to safety … I mean, there are buildings you can walk into that will take you in for cover. I mean, all over New York."