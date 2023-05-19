Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘stunt’?: 'Absurd from word one'

Experts have started questioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intentions behind the press statements and firsthand accounts of the NYC car chase incident.



Fox Across America host Jimmy Failla broke their silence over the entire possibility and sparked a massive debate.

For those unversed, this converastion was held with Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan.

During the course of this chat, Mr Failla branded the entire incident, as well as the subsequent account to be ‘impossible’ for New York standards.

He even went as far as to brand it utterly “improbable from the get-go,” given the city’s reputation.

During the course of his chat with Mr Morgan, the host posed the thought, “New York is the only city in the world where bank robbers flee on foot.”

So to think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were enmeshed in a car chase that spanned a couple of blocks seems ‘absurd’ on the face of it.

Before concluding his statement on the subject Mr Failla even went on to say, “This is absurd on its face, and we all knew it from word one.”