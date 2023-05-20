Meghan Markle, Prince Harry photographer did not believe he was chosen one

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement photographer admits he was shocked at the couple's request for photos.



The couple, who exchanged their rings in November 2017, turned to photographer Alexi Lubomirski to get their official portraits from the wedding.

Alexi, who was shocked at the offer, touched upon his feelings over receiving the project.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "When I got off the phone, I said, 'I think Kensington Palace just called me?' Two days later I was sitting in front of Harry and Meghan talking concepts."

Mr Lubomirski then shared how he got the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to pose for the photos.

Mr Lubomirski said of the creative process: "It just popped in my head because I saw his overcoat and I said, 'Can you put that on?' And then everything just starts folding together," he share

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018 in St.George's Chapel. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child in 2019 and daughter Lilibet in 2021.