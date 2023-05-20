 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry photographer did not believe he was chosen one

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement photographer admits he was shocked at the couple's request for photos.

The couple, who exchanged their rings in November 2017, turned to photographer Alexi Lubomirski to get their official portraits from the wedding.

Alexi, who was shocked at the offer, touched upon his feelings over receiving the project.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "When I got off the phone, I said, 'I think Kensington Palace just called me?' Two days later I was sitting in front of Harry and Meghan talking concepts."

Mr Lubomirski then shared how he got the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to pose for the photos.

Mr Lubomirski said of the creative process: "It just popped in my head because I saw his overcoat and I said, 'Can you put that on?' And then everything just starts folding together," he share

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018 in St.George's Chapel. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child in 2019 and daughter Lilibet in 2021.

More From Royals:

Harry and William's uncle remains loyal to royals despite coronation snub

Harry and William's uncle remains loyal to royals despite coronation snub

'Harry and Meghan seem to be heading in different directions'

'Harry and Meghan seem to be heading in different directions'

Meghan Markle, Harry lauded for '5 years of fortitude' by close friend video

Meghan Markle, Harry lauded for '5 years of fortitude' by close friend
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle starting a war with US media?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle starting a war with US media?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘stunt’?: 'Absurd from word one' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s NYC car chase a ‘stunt’?: 'Absurd from word one'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t expect anything but’ King Charles’ silence

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t expect anything but’ King Charles’ silence
Prince Harry ‘lost Diana under similar circumstances: ‘Seeking court time’

Prince Harry ‘lost Diana under similar circumstances: ‘Seeking court time’
Kate Middleton shares rare video message amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s car chase claims

Kate Middleton shares rare video message amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s car chase claims
Charity asks Meghan to let Archie and Lilibet meet King Charles and Thomas Markle video

Charity asks Meghan to let Archie and Lilibet meet King Charles and Thomas Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle starting a ‘criminal case seems far-fetched’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle starting a ‘criminal case seems far-fetched’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘failed to take adequate precautions’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘failed to take adequate precautions’
Security expert discusses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New York car chase video

Security expert discusses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New York car chase