Prince Harry absent from emotional family event after royal olive branch

Prince Harry has been making consistent efforts to finally end the feud with the royal family and reconcile with his father King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently visited Jordan with wife Meghan Markle, had kept his word and informed Buckingham Palace beforehand about the trip as a goodwill gesture.

Meanwhile, Harry remains firmly estranged from his brother Prince William. King Charles’s two sons have not spoken to each other since 2022. Although, there is a hope of a possible truce as the royals face terrible crisis owing to ex-prince Andrew scandals.

It was revealed that on Wednesday, Prince William, along with Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie, quietly attended a service of Thanksgiving for former lady-in-waiting Dame Shân Legge-Bourke at Brecon Cathedral.

The Dame played a very important role in the life of Harry and William when they were young. Shan was the mum to the princes’ nanny Tiggy Pettifer. She often hosted King Charles’s two sons at her Glanusk estate in Wales.

Moreover, Tiggy is even godmother to Harry and Meghan’s six-year-old son, Prince Archie. The Dame continued to hold a strong presence in Harry’s life. Hence, it was a shame Harry couldn’t attend the service to mourn a beloved figure from his life.

Dame Shan is survived by her three children and 10 granchildren, passed away at 82 in December 2025.

Her shared the news on Instagram, writing that they were “devastated to lose [their] mother”, whle announcing the upsetting news on social media.

They added that Shan was an “inspiration” who left an “indelible legacy” at the estate.