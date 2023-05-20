 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday May 20, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez's 'The Mother' reaches new Netflix milestone

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 20, 2023

Jennifer Lopezs The Mother reaches new Netflix milestone
Jennifer Lopez's 'The Mother' reaches new Netflix milestone

Jennifer Lopez's film The Mother made a remarkable debut on Netflix, setting a significant record for the streaming service. 

According to data from Netflix's Top 10 website, the movie garnered 83.71 million hours of viewership during its opening weekend. 

Despite being released on May 12, the statistics account for the week between May 8 and May 14. This achievement surpasses the previous record set by Luther: The Fallen Sun, which accumulated 65.92 million viewing hours during its opening weekend in February 2023.

In The Mother, Jennifer Lopez portrays a skilled female assassin who has been evading capture for an long time. However, circumstances compel her to abandon her life in hiding and protect her estranged daughter.

The Mother is an action thriller film directed by Niki Caro. The screenplay was written by Misha Green, Andrea Berloff, and Peter Craig, based on a story by Green. 

The movie features notable actors such as Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael García Bernal. Netflix distributed the film on May 12, 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Snook teases ambiguous finale for HBO's 'Succession'

Sarah Snook teases ambiguous finale for HBO's 'Succession'
Blake Shelton credit Gwen Stefani for ‘Walk of Fame’ honor: ‘She's everything’

Blake Shelton credit Gwen Stefani for ‘Walk of Fame’ honor: ‘She's everything’
Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'

Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar reunite for powerful remix of 'America Has a Problem'
Hilary Duff says she’d choose Matthew Koma ‘again and again’ video

Hilary Duff says she’d choose Matthew Koma ‘again and again’
Cate Blanchett shares her first-time experience at Cannes as ‘a nobody’

Cate Blanchett shares her first-time experience at Cannes as ‘a nobody’
Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity? video

Jennifer Lopez was a victim of infidelity?
Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos

Khloé Kardashian unveils candid snap of infant son: Photos
Dua Lipa debuts at Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Romain Gavras

Dua Lipa debuts at Cannes Film Festival red carpet with Romain Gavras
Hank Green, veteran YouTube star, reveals he has blood cancer

Hank Green, veteran YouTube star, reveals he has blood cancer
Britney Spears issues rare update on her memoir release

Britney Spears issues rare update on her memoir release

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ director sings praises of Jack Harlow’s acting

‘White Men Can’t Jump’ director sings praises of Jack Harlow’s acting
Kim Kardashian on pursuit of finding her ‘forever partner’ amid Tom Brady dating rumours video

Kim Kardashian on pursuit of finding her ‘forever partner’ amid Tom Brady dating rumours