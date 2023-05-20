 
Maroon 5 debuts new song 'Middle Ground' ahead of 'The Voice' finale

Maroon 5 debuts new song 'Middle Ground' ahead of 'The Voice' finale

Maroon 5 has revealed their latest single, "Middle Ground," marking the band's first release since 2021.

The introspective and somewhat dramatic track features lead singer Adam Levine crooning lyrics like "Sisters and brothers are picking sides / and both of our mothers are terrified," and contemplating the possibility of finding common ground.

The band is set to perform the song live on the season finale of The Voice on May 23 and will premiere the music video, directed by David Dobkin, on the same day.

In June 2021, Maroon 5 released their most recent album, Jordi, which was a melancholic tribute to their late manager and long-time friend Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in 2017. The album included collaborations with Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, and H.E.R.

The band started a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas in March, with additional dates scheduled for July and August. However, the announcement of the residency last fall was overshadowed by allegations of an affair against band frontman Adam Levine. 

