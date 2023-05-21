Ariana Madix rules out 'redemption' for Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

Ariana Madix has hardened her stance against the cheating couple Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss despite months later of ‘Scandoval.’

During an interview with The New York Times, the Vanderpump Rules star was asked about the possibility of redemption for the scandalous pair.

The reality star responded, “I think any chance that either of them separately had for that ended when they started giving trash interviews victimizing themselves, her TMZ [interview] and his Howie Mandel [interview]. I think had they not done or said all of those horrible things, maybe one day, but I think the answer ultimately is no. In our friend group, the answer is no.”

In other news, Sandoval and Leviss have put an end to their affair for good.

According to The Messenger, multiple sources confirmed the scandalous duo split after facing criticism from the left, right, and center.

The TomTom owner was under pressure as he was "struggling" amid the controversy.

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the insider continued. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."