 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, William start preparing Prince George as future King?

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William start preparing George as future King?

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George finally played his first official role as Page of Honour in King Charles coronation earlier this month.

Seven years back, in an interview with BBC, George’s father Prince William had opened up about how he and Kate Middleton were raising their children.

The Prince of Wales had said that he and his wife were raising their kids with a sense of normalcy.

Prince William had said, “There’ll be a time and a place to bring George up and him understand how he fits in the world but right now it’s just a case of keeping a secure stable environment around him.”

King Charles grandson Prince George is second in line to British throne after his father Prince William.

In the same interview, Prince William had also shared his thoughts on being crowned as King.

The Prince had said, “I certainly don’t lie awake waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means that my family has moved on and I don’t want that.”

More From Royals:

Omid Scobie: ‘I don´t have a close relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry personally’

Omid Scobie: ‘I don´t have a close relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry personally’
Sarah Ferguson facing financial crisis after company crashes in debt video

Sarah Ferguson facing financial crisis after company crashes in debt
Prince Harry’s legal warfare a ‘self-indulgent bid of a rich man’ video

Prince Harry’s legal warfare a ‘self-indulgent bid of a rich man’
Prince Harry’s rep refutes claims of ‘private room’ to escape Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry’s rep refutes claims of ‘private room’ to escape Meghan Markle
King Charles wants grandkids to have freedom to marry unlike him

King Charles wants grandkids to have freedom to marry unlike him
Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?

Piers Morgan not joining ‘This Morning’ because of Meghan Markle?
Harry, Meghan ‘overestimated’ power of brand Sussex before leaving Royal family

Harry, Meghan ‘overestimated’ power of brand Sussex before leaving Royal family

Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘car chase’ claims video

Gayle King defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘car chase’ claims

Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court video

Prince Harry privacy case: Royal expert lands in trouble after giving evidence in court
Prince William honours ‘incredible’ survivors of 2017 Manchester bombing video

Prince William honours ‘incredible’ survivors of 2017 Manchester bombing
Meghan Markle eyeing 30-million worth movie role in Hollywood film

Meghan Markle eyeing 30-million worth movie role in Hollywood film

Prince William, Kate Middleton share new video amid Harry and Meghan's NY stunt video

Prince William, Kate Middleton share new video amid Harry and Meghan's NY stunt