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Prince William, Kate ease Nigerian First Lady stress with touching gesture

Prince William, Princess Kate take meaningful step for Nigeran guests in moment of tension

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 19, 2026

Prince William, Kate ease Nigerian First Lady stress with touching gesture
Prince William, Kate ease Nigerian First Lady stress with touching gesture

Prince William and Princess Kate were front and centre as they welcomed the Nigerian dignitaries and introduced them to King Charles and Queen Camilla officially at Windsor.

While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu have visited the UK before, this had been their first State Visit, which could have suggested some nerves for the couple.

The Nigerian couple appears “slightly overwhelmed”, according to a body language expert.

Before the official ceremonial greeting commenced, William and Kate had met the President and the First Lady at the luxury hotel Fairmont Windsor Park.

The expert pointed out a touching gesture from the Prince and Princess of Wales which seemed eased some of the nervousness and stress of the First Lady.

“Kate and William are very authentic and grounded with genuine smiles,” Darren Stanton told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “The Nigerian President’s wife seemed slightly nervous.”

He noted that Oluremi had been “very fidgety with her hands which is a key tell”.

It appears that William and Kate took notice and offered “warm smiles” which “matched and mirrored” the guests.

The Waleses, who are well-versed with public engagements and are loved for their openness and kindness, had “consistent open palm gestures quickly put them at ease, and the signs of nervousness diminished”.

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