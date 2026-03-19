Royal fans miss out Camilla's expensive ink during Nigeria State Banquet

Queen Camilla appeared in a rather pleasant mood as she welcomed Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, and his wife Remi on Wednesday.

King Charles wife opted for a spring-inspired pink coat dress for the ceremonial welcome at Windsor and then changed into cream embroidered gown by Fiona Clare, to complement the Belgian Sapphire Tiara for the State Banquet in the evening.

However, many fans would not have noticed that Camilla had some fresh tattoos done and they were on full-display during both events.

It was revealed that Camilla had quietly underwent a cosmetic treatment for her eyebrows by a Belgravia beautician, per DailyMail’s Richard Eden.

Artist Suzanne Martin, who specialises in creating ‘couture brows’ had treated the Queen’s eyebrows recently. She uses a “semi-permanent” procedure which is similar to getting a tattoo but the she discourages the use of the term.

Although, it is an expensive procedure as it can cost up to “£1,400, with an additional £800 for top-up visits every eight to ten months”.

The process involves using microneedles to create fine, hair-like strokes with a mineral-based, hypoallergenic pigment that creates an appearance of fuller, darker, more sculpted eyebrows.

Suzanne shared that brows are the “most powerful feature of the face”, as it “enhances natural beauty and bone structure – and they deserve a truly bespoke, considered approach”.