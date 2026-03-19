Beatrice, Eugenie's 'quiet' move could finally give escape from turmoil

Beatrice, Eugenie can save reputation with one 'quiet' move

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie received much-needed advice, which can save their social standing as the crisis is not ending anytime soon.

The future of the York sisters has been hanging in the balance as the royal family keeps on maintaining distance from them.

First Royal Ascot ban, then news that this year's Sandringham Christmas won't see Beatrice and Eugenie's faces, and questions raised about their future.

After being mentioned in the Epstein files, though no wrongdoing by them has yet been proved, their royal titles are also at risk.

Now, a royal commentator, Jennie Bond, urged the sisters, who have been enjoying royal perks for a very long time, to drop their titles on their own.

She told the Mirror, "A title like that opens doors and sets up connections. There’s nothing wrong in that," however, now it's high time that they "quietly drop the use of theirs."

Jennie believes that Beatrice and Eugenie should use their "married names" after Andrew and Fergie's exile.

It is important to note that the daughters of the York household still have access to royal houses. Beatrice has an apartment in St James’s Palace.

Whereas Eugenie has Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Earlier, The Times mentioned, "The [rental] deal was made with their father as he wanted them to have a foothold in the royal palaces."