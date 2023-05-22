 
Showbiz
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chiyaan Vikram addresses Anurag Kashyap’s claim about ‘Kennedy’ lead role

Monday May 22, 2023

Kennedys character was written with Chiyaan Vikram aka Kennedy in mind
On Monday, Chiyaan Vikram, whose real name is Kennedy, took to Twitter to clarify that he didn’t get any message from director Anurag Kashyap to star in his movie Kennedy.

The Ponniyin Selvan star shared his side of the story after director Anurag Kashyap recently claimed that he “never responded” when he contacted him to offer the lead role for the film Kennedy.

Chiyaan wrote:

"Dear @anuragkashyap72,

Just revisiting our conversation from over a year ago for the sake of our friends and well wishers on social media. When I heard from another actor that you had tried to reach me for this film & that you felt I hadn’t responded to you, I called you myself immediately and explained that I hadn’t gotten any mail or msg from you as the mail id that you had contacted me on was no longer active and my number had changed almost 2 years before that.

As I said during that phone call, I’m very excited for your film Kennedy and even more so because it has my name.

I wish you great times ahead.

Lots of love

Chiyaan Vikram

aka Kennedy."

At the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Kennedy, Anurag had revealed that he had written the character of Kennedy keeping Chiyaan in mind, adding, "I reached out to him. He never responded. So then, I reached out to Rahul”.

The Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker ultimately chose Rahul Bhat to play the titular character of Kennedy. The film also stars Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal. 

